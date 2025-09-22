Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele Emerge as Top Contenders For Ballon D'Or 2025; Ronaldinho to Present Trophy

Ballon D'Or 2025: Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele are the top contenders for the prestigious Ballon D'Or award. The event takes place in Paris and it is all set to be a starry affair as the best footballers across the world are set to be present for it. As per reports, Barcelona legend Ronaldinho will reportedly give out the silverware in Paris on Monday.

Ronaldinho to Present Award

For playing a huge role in the success of Paris Saint-Germain's historic treble success last season, Dembele is being tipped as the favourite to win the Golden Ball. It would be interesting to see who eventually wins it. Ronaldinho was not the first-choice to give the award. As per Mundo Deportivo, it claims that another ex-Barca star, Hristo Stoichkov, who won the award in 1994, was initially picked to present the award. Earlier, Stoichkov had openly claimed that he would be giving out the award, but now that will not happen.

Some other top footballers like Kylian Mbappe, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski will not be attending the ceremony. In fact, despite being a favourite to win it - Dembele will not be in Paris to attend the ceremony. He will not be present for the glitzy nigh as PSG are set to face Marseille in a rescheduled Ligue 1 fixture.

Ballon d'Or 2025: Live Streaming And Time

The prestigious Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. Meanwhile, it will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. You can also follow the live blog of the much-awaited Ballon D'Or on RepublicWorld.com.

Where and when will Ballon D'Or 2025 take place?