Updated 10 September 2025 at 20:30 IST
Kylian Mbappe Backs Zinedine Zidane To Replace Didier Deschamps As France Boss: 'Only He Can Do It'
Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the France job as he is tipped to replace Didier Deschamps after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
France have made a perfect start to their FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign. The Kylian Mbappe-led side came from behind to defeat Iceland 2-1 to remain at the top of Group D.
Kylian Mbappe Backs Zinedine Zidane As France Manager
Despite being at the helm since 2012, Didier Deschamps has only managed to lead France to a single World Cup title so far. They lost to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, followed by a defeat to Spain in the European Championship last year. Questions were further raised on Deschamps' position after Les Bleus finished third in the UEFA Nations League.
There have been rumours that Zinedine Zidane might be the next France manager after the FIFA World Cup, and now Mbappe has endorsed the former Real Madrid coach. In an interaction with L'Equipe, he said, “With him, there's no need to make things complicated. He's Zidane. No one is going to say no. Only he can do it.
"If it's him, OK! And if it's someone else, OK too. But he's the only one in the history of French football who has almost all the rights."
Also Read: Shubman Gill Gives Batting Tips to Hardik Pandya Ahead of India-UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match; Picture Goes Viral
France Came From Behind To Defeat Iceland
Coming to the match, France survived a scare as they dodged a bullet against Iceland. They took a lead when MIcheal Olise lost the ball inside France's penalty box and Andri Gudjohnsen capitalised on his mistake. Mbappe restored the parity from the spot after he was fouled by Mikael Anderson inside the penalty box.
Mbappe was again in the thick of things as he set up PSG's Bradley Barcola for the second at the stroke of the 62nd minute. France's task got more difficult after Aurelien Tchouameni was given the marching orders for a rash tackle. But they held on to squeeze a narrow win to end this international break on a high.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 20:30 IST