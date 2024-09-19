Published 12:29 IST, September 19th 2024
A flying bat and a baserunning mistake cost Mariners chance to make up ground in playoff race
— With their playoff chances slipping away, the Seattle Mariners found a painful new way to lose. A flying bat. A momentary memory lapse.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
baserunning mistake cost Mariners chance to make up ground in playoff race | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:29 IST, September 19th 2024