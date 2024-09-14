Published 13:51 IST, September 14th 2024
Aaron Judge ends longest HR drought of his career with a go-ahead grand slam for the Yankees
— Aaron Judge ended the longest home run drought of his career with a go-ahead grand slam for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087 | Image: AP
