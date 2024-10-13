Published 22:14 IST, October 13th 2024
Kerry Carpenter plays despite hamstring injury, hits RBI single before Tigers lose Game 5
Playing with a hamstring injury, Kerry Carpenter did everything he could for the Detroit Tigers. Carpenter had a pinch-hit RBI single in the fifth inning of Game 5 of their AL Division Series.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter and Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor watch Carpenter's single baseball's American League Division Series in Cleveland | Image: AP Photo/David Dermer
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:14 IST, October 13th 2024