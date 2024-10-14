sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:19 IST, October 14th 2024

76ers rule out All-Star Joel Embiid for the rest of the preseason with left knee concerns

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play the rest of the preseason as part of what the team calls left knee management.Embiid did not travel with the Sixers for two road games last week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid | Image: AP
