Advertisement

LeBron James hasn't held back any of his feelings and demanded the NBA to take a relook and change a frustrating rule that has plagued players and franchises all season long.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar demanded for rule change during the Dallas Mavericks game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals. As it so happened, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving dictated proceedings as they combined for 63 points to steal game 1 at Wolves and a controversial moment occured when the home side's Karl Anthony Towns put back dunk was denied for basket interfetrence late in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

However, LeBron James did not have any problems with the KAT bucket being disallowed instead he called out NBA and asked for rule change for this frustrating NBA rules.

Also Read | Luka Doncic is on the VERGE of earning the BIGGEST CONTRACT in NBA history

Advertisement

LeBron James demands rule change in NBA

The four time NBA Championship winner wants, NBA to rethink their rule regarding the coach's challenge. A coach's challenge allows the coaches of both teams to challenge a referee decision during the game.

Advertisement

A coach is usually allowed only one coach's challenge and if he gets that one right he is eligible for a second one during the game but no more. LeBron James seems to take up serious issue with that rule as he believes that a coach should be allowed to take as many challenges in the game unless he gets one of them wrong.

James' reaction came after Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd got both his challenges right in the third quarter and did not have the ability to challenge anymore in the game.

Advertisement

LeBron wrote on X, “Have to change that challenge rule! No way you have 2 successful challenges and can’t anymore for the rest of the game! Makes ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE”.

Have to change that challenge rule! No way you have 2 successful challenges and can’t anymore for the rest of the game! Makes ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE — LeBron James (@KingJames)

Also Read | 'YALL still wanna know why': LeBron's HILARIOUS response on Celtics win

LeBron James' frustration stems from him making it clear over the season that what if the coach makes two successful challenges and in the end the team gets done by a bad referee call.

Advertisement

Hence a coach should have the ability to challenge until he has an unsuccessful challenge in the game.