Asian Games 2026: Logistical Blunder Forces South Korean Men’s Basketball Team To Miss Pre-Final Practice After Bus No-show

Mismanagement has struck the Asian Games once again. The South Korean men's basketball team missed out on a light practice session after their shuttle bus didn't reach their venue ahead of the final match against Japan, as per news agency Yonhap.

Logistical Mishap Hits South Korean Basketball Team

As per the report, the men's basketball team was scheduled to practice some shootout at the gym and therefore a bus was assigned at around 10 AM (Local Time)as per the schedule. But the bus never arrived and an explanation was also due on time. The South Koreans are seeking their first gold since 2014, and it may or may not affect their preparations.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) insisted that they would file a formal complaint regarding the incident with the organizing committee and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). Additionally, the KSOC requested an urgent meeting with senior organizing committee officials to address the matter directly.

Japan has been facing numerous complaints since athletes have started arriving in the country prior to the Asian Games. Lack of synchronisation between stakeholders, alongside accommodation issues have largely marred the competition this time around.

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Earlier, prior to a hockey match involving South Korea, the North Korean anthem was being played, and later the organisers issued an apology. Then, ahead of a handball game between South Korea and Hong Kong there was no national anthem.

Despite the problems, both IOC and OCA chiefs approved all the arrangements and have not spoken against the mismanagement.



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