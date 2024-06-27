sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:18 IST, June 27th 2024

Atlanta Hawks make French teen Zaccharie Risacher as No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks are looking for French teen Zaccharie Risacher to help revive the franchise after making the forward the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft Wednesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Atlanta Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher as no.1 overall pick in NBA Draft 2024
Atlanta Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher as no.1 overall pick in NBA Draft 2024 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:18 IST, June 27th 2024