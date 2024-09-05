Published 11:15 IST, September 5th 2024
Caitlin Clark makes her 100th 3, finishes with triple-double as Fever beat Sparks 93-86
Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 100 3-pointers in a season and finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double as the playoff-bound Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-86 on Wednesday.
Caitlin Clark (22) smiles after gabbing her tenth rebound in the closing seconds of a games against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis | Image: AP
11:15 IST, September 5th 2024