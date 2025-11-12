'Good Riddance': Dallas Mavericks Fans Force Team To Fire Nico Harrison 9 Months After Jarring Luka Doncic Trade, Ex-GM Responds With Bio Change

'Fire Nico! Fire Nico! Fire Nico!' Dallas Mavericks fans had been rooting and calling for general manager Nico Harrison's removal ever since he shook the very foundations of the club after trading Luka Doncic in a shocking move.

Harrison left Mavericks fans in a deep state of anger after the 26-year-old superstar, homegrown five-time first-team All-NBA selection and fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, was traded off to Los Angeles Lakers on February 2, 2025.

Patrick Dumont Addresses The Harrison Sacking

American businessman and owner of the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Patrick Dumont, has broken his silence on Nico Harrison's sacking, a move that reinstates the belief that the fans have the power to make themselves heard.

'This decision reflects our continued commitment to building a championship-caliber organization, one that delivers for our players, our partners, and most importantly, our fans,' said Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont in a statement. Nico Harrison's removal from Mavericks has further resulted in Assistant General Managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi being promoted to lead the Mavericks' basketball operations department on an interim basis.

Patrick Dumont further said that nobody associated with the Mavericks organization is happy with the start as they believed that the team will have a promising season. In a letter to the fans, who were left infuriated by the infamous Doncic trade, Dumont stated that it is his responsibility to act whenever he feels that the results don't meet expectations. However, Dumont chose not to address the Doncic trade.

Nico Harrison Issues Humorous Response

