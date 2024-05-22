Advertisement

The Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are about to lock horns in what could be the closest Western Conference Finals series over the past few years.

Dallas Mavericks enter into the contest having beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semi finals and led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving they certainly fancy their chances.

The Minnesota Timberwolves led by Anthony Edwards are entering into the Finals after an emotional seven game series in which they upset the defending champions Denver Nuggets to advance.

As the much anticipated series looms, here is everything you need to know from Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Team News and more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Final Predictions

Winner - Dallas Mavericks

This series can go either way and is too close to call. The Minnesota Timberwolves might be the better side on paper and rightfully favored but the Dallas Mavericks are not to be slept over. Given the Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving factor, Mavs in 7.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Final Odds

Here are the series start odds for the Western Conference Final. There are no surprises that Minnesota Timberwolves are the bookies favorite to win the series.

Mavericks to win the series: +146

Timberwolves to win the series: -180

(Note these odds are powered by sportsbook)

Western Conference Finals Full Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Western Conference Final between Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Game Date Venue Time Broadcast Game 1: Mavericks vs Timberwolves Wednesday, May 22 Target Center, Minnesota 7:30 PM CT TNT Game 2: Mavericks vs Timberwolves Friday, May 24 Target Center, Minnesota 7:30 PM CT TNT Game 3: Mavericks vs Timberwolves Sunday, May 26 American Airlines Center, Dallas 7:30 PM CT TNT Game 4: Mavericks vs Timberwolves Tuesday, May 28 American Airlines Center, Dallas 7:30 PM CT TNT Game 5: Mavericks vs Timberwolves Thursday, May 30 Target Center, Minnesota 7:30 PM CT TNT Game 6: Mavericks vs Timberwolves Saturday, June 1 American Airlines Center, Dallas 7:30 PM CT TNT Game 7: Mavericks vs Timberwolves Monday, June 3 Target Center, Minnesota 7:30 PM CT TNT

Dallas Mavericks Full Squad

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for Dallas Mavericks, Image/AP

Player POS AGE HT WT Greg Brown III PF 22 2.01 m 93 kg Luka Doncic PG 25 2.01 m 104 kg Dante Exum G 28 1.96 m 97 kg Alex Fudge F 21 2.03 m 90 kg Daniel Gafford C 25 2.08 m 106 kg Josh Green SG 23 1.96 m 90 kg Tim Hardaway Jr. SF 32 1.96 m 92 kg Jaden Hardy G 21 1.91 m 89 kg Kyrie Irving PG 32 1.88 m 88 kg Derrick Jones Jr. SF 27 1.98 m 95 kg Maxi Kleber PF 32 2.08 m 108 kg A.J. Lawson G 23 1.98 m 81 kg Dereck Lively II C 20 2.16 m 104 kg Markieff Morris PF 34 2.06 m 111 kg Dwight Powell C 32 2.08 m 108 kg Olivier-Maxence Prosper F 21 2.01 m 104 kg P.J. Washington PF 25 2.01 m 104 kg Brandon Williams G 24 1.85 m 86 kg

Minnesota Timberwolves Full Squad

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels of Minnesota Timberowlves, Image/AP

NAME POS AGE HT WT Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG 25 1.96 m 92 kg Kyle Anderson SF 30 2.06 m 104 kg Jaylen Clark G 22 1.93 m 92 kg Mike Conley PG 36 1.83 m 79 kg Anthony Edwards SG 22 1.93 m 102 kg Luka Garza C 25 2.08 m 110 kg Rudy Gobert C 31 2.16 m 117 kg Justin Jackson F 29 2.03 m 99 kg Jaden McDaniels PF 23 2.06 m 83 kg Jordan McLaughlin PG 28 1.83 m 83 kg Leonard Miller F 20 2.08 m 95 kg Josh Minott F 21 2.03 m 92 kg Wendell Moore Jr. G 22 1.96 m 97 kg Monte Morris PG 28 1.88 m 83 kg Daishen Nix SG 22 1.91 m 102 kg Naz Reid C 24 2.06 m 119 kg Karl-Anthony Towns C 28 2.13 m 112 kg T.J. Warren24 SF 30 2.03 m 99 kg

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming in USA?

The Live Streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves in USA will take place on TruTV. The live broadcast will take place on TNT.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA live streaming in India?

To watch NBA live in India fans need NBA League pass premium or Jiocinema. The Live Streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves in India will take place on Jiocinema and the NBA League Pass app and website. The live telecast of Celtics vs Pacers in India will take place on Sports18. All Games in India will start at 6:00 AM IST.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves on BBCiplayer and the NBA league pass app and website.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming in Australia?

Fans down under can catch the live streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA league pass app. The live broadcasts will be alternated between ESPN Australia and Kayo Sports.

