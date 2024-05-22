Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 01:38 IST
Mavs vs Wolves LIVE Streaming: Full Schedule for NBA Western Conference Final, Date, Time & Squad
Here is everything you need to know about Dallas Mavericks Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Final. Full schedule, live streaming, odds, team and more
- Sports
- 4 min read
Advertisement
The Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are about to lock horns in what could be the closest Western Conference Finals series over the past few years.
Dallas Mavericks enter into the contest having beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semi finals and led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving they certainly fancy their chances.
Advertisement
The Minnesota Timberwolves led by Anthony Edwards are entering into the Finals after an emotional seven game series in which they upset the defending champions Denver Nuggets to advance.
As the much anticipated series looms, here is everything you need to know from Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Team News and more.
Advertisement
Also Read | Celtics vs Pacers LIVE Streaming: Full Schedule for NBA Eastern Conference Final, Date, Time & Squad
Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Final Predictions
Winner - Dallas Mavericks
This series can go either way and is too close to call. The Minnesota Timberwolves might be the better side on paper and rightfully favored but the Dallas Mavericks are not to be slept over. Given the Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving factor, Mavs in 7.
Advertisement
Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Final Odds
Here are the series start odds for the Western Conference Final. There are no surprises that Minnesota Timberwolves are the bookies favorite to win the series.
Advertisement
Mavericks to win the series: +146
Timberwolves to win the series: -180
Advertisement
(Note these odds are powered by sportsbook)
Western Conference Finals Full Schedule
Here is the full schedule for the Western Conference Final between Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
|Game
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|Broadcast
|Game 1: Mavericks vs Timberwolves
|Wednesday, May 22
|Target Center, Minnesota
|7:30 PM CT
|TNT
|Game 2: Mavericks vs Timberwolves
|Friday, May 24
|Target Center, Minnesota
|7:30 PM CT
|TNT
|Game 3: Mavericks vs Timberwolves
|Sunday, May 26
|American Airlines Center, Dallas
|7:30 PM CT
|TNT
|Game 4: Mavericks vs Timberwolves
|Tuesday, May 28
|American Airlines Center, Dallas
|7:30 PM CT
|TNT
|Game 5: Mavericks vs Timberwolves
|Thursday, May 30
|Target Center, Minnesota
|7:30 PM CT
|TNT
|Game 6: Mavericks vs Timberwolves
|Saturday, June 1
|American Airlines Center, Dallas
|7:30 PM CT
|TNT
|Game 7: Mavericks vs Timberwolves
|Monday, June 3
|Target Center, Minnesota
|7:30 PM CT
|TNT
Dallas Mavericks Full Squad
|Player
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|Greg Brown III
|PF
|22
|2.01 m
|93 kg
|Luka Doncic
|PG
|25
|2.01 m
|104 kg
|Dante Exum
|G
|28
|1.96 m
|97 kg
|Alex Fudge
|F
|21
|2.03 m
|90 kg
|Daniel Gafford
|C
|25
|2.08 m
|106 kg
|Josh Green
|SG
|23
|1.96 m
|90 kg
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|SF
|32
|1.96 m
|92 kg
|Jaden Hardy
|G
|21
|1.91 m
|89 kg
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|32
|1.88 m
|88 kg
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|SF
|27
|1.98 m
|95 kg
|Maxi Kleber
|PF
|32
|2.08 m
|108 kg
|A.J. Lawson
|G
|23
|1.98 m
|81 kg
|Dereck Lively II
|C
|20
|2.16 m
|104 kg
|Markieff Morris
|PF
|34
|2.06 m
|111 kg
|Dwight Powell
|C
|32
|2.08 m
|108 kg
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|F
|21
|2.01 m
|104 kg
|P.J. Washington
|PF
|25
|2.01 m
|104 kg
|Brandon Williams
|G
|24
|1.85 m
|86 kg
Minnesota Timberwolves Full Squad
|NAME
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|SG
|25
|1.96 m
|92 kg
|Kyle Anderson
|SF
|30
|2.06 m
|104 kg
|Jaylen Clark
|G
|22
|1.93 m
|92 kg
|Mike Conley
|PG
|36
|1.83 m
|79 kg
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|22
|1.93 m
|102 kg
|Luka Garza
|C
|25
|2.08 m
|110 kg
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|31
|2.16 m
|117 kg
|Justin Jackson
|F
|29
|2.03 m
|99 kg
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|23
|2.06 m
|83 kg
|Jordan McLaughlin
|PG
|28
|1.83 m
|83 kg
|Leonard Miller
|F
|20
|2.08 m
|95 kg
|Josh Minott
|F
|21
|2.03 m
|92 kg
|Wendell Moore Jr.
|G
|22
|1.96 m
|97 kg
|Monte Morris
|PG
|28
|1.88 m
|83 kg
|Daishen Nix
|SG
|22
|1.91 m
|102 kg
|Naz Reid
|C
|24
|2.06 m
|119 kg
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|28
|2.13 m
|112 kg
|T.J. Warren24
|SF
|30
|2.03 m
|99 kg
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming in USA?
The Live Streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves in USA will take place on TruTV. The live broadcast will take place on TNT.
Advertisement
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA live streaming in India?
To watch NBA live in India fans need NBA League pass premium or Jiocinema. The Live Streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves in India will take place on Jiocinema and the NBA League Pass app and website. The live telecast of Celtics vs Pacers in India will take place on Sports18. All Games in India will start at 6:00 AM IST.
Advertisement
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming in UK?
Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves on BBCiplayer and the NBA league pass app and website.
Advertisement
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming in Australia?
Fans down under can catch the live streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA league pass app. The live broadcasts will be alternated between ESPN Australia and Kayo Sports.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 22nd, 2024 at 01:38 IST