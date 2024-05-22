Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 01:38 IST

Mavs vs Wolves LIVE Streaming: Full Schedule for NBA Western Conference Final, Date, Time & Squad

Here is everything you need to know about Dallas Mavericks Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Final. Full schedule, live streaming, odds, team and more

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Western Conference Finals | Image:AP
The Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are about to lock horns in what could be the closest Western Conference Finals series over the past few years.

Dallas Mavericks enter into the contest having beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semi finals and led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving they certainly fancy their chances. 

The Minnesota Timberwolves led by Anthony Edwards are entering into the Finals after an emotional seven game series in which they upset the defending champions Denver Nuggets to advance. 

As the much anticipated series looms, here is everything you need to know from Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Team News and more. 

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Final Predictions

Winner - Dallas Mavericks 

This series can go either way and is too close to call. The Minnesota Timberwolves might be the better side on paper and rightfully favored but the Dallas Mavericks are not to be slept over. Given the Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving factor, Mavs in 7. 

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Final Odds

Here are the series start odds for the Western Conference Final. There are no surprises that Minnesota Timberwolves are the bookies favorite to win the series. 

Mavericks to win the series: +146

Timberwolves to win the series: -180

(Note these odds are powered by sportsbook)

Western Conference Finals Full Schedule 

Here is the full schedule for the Western Conference Final between Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. 

GameDateVenueTimeBroadcast
Game 1: Mavericks vs TimberwolvesWednesday, May 22Target Center, Minnesota7:30 PM CTTNT
Game 2: Mavericks vs TimberwolvesFriday, May 24Target Center, Minnesota7:30 PM CTTNT
Game 3: Mavericks vs TimberwolvesSunday, May 26American Airlines Center, Dallas7:30 PM CTTNT
Game 4: Mavericks vs TimberwolvesTuesday, May 28American Airlines Center, Dallas7:30 PM CTTNT
Game 5: Mavericks vs TimberwolvesThursday, May 30Target Center, Minnesota7:30 PM CTTNT
Game 6: Mavericks vs TimberwolvesSaturday, June 1American Airlines Center, Dallas7:30 PM CTTNT
Game 7: Mavericks vs TimberwolvesMonday, June 3Target Center, Minnesota7:30 PM CTTNT

Dallas Mavericks Full Squad 

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for Dallas Mavericks, Image/AP
PlayerPOSAGEHTWT
Greg Brown IIIPF222.01 m93 kg
Luka DoncicPG252.01 m104 kg
Dante ExumG281.96 m97 kg
Alex FudgeF212.03 m90 kg
Daniel GaffordC252.08 m106 kg
Josh GreenSG231.96 m90 kg
Tim Hardaway Jr.SF321.96 m92 kg
Jaden HardyG211.91 m89 kg
Kyrie IrvingPG321.88 m88 kg
Derrick Jones Jr.SF271.98 m95 kg
Maxi KleberPF322.08 m108 kg
A.J. LawsonG231.98 m81 kg
Dereck Lively IIC202.16 m104 kg
Markieff MorrisPF342.06 m111 kg
Dwight PowellC322.08 m108 kg
Olivier-Maxence ProsperF212.01 m104 kg
P.J. WashingtonPF252.01 m104 kg
Brandon WilliamsG241.85 m86 kg

Minnesota Timberwolves Full Squad 

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels of Minnesota Timberowlves, Image/AP
NAMEPOSAGEHTWT
Nickeil Alexander-WalkerSG251.96 m92 kg
Kyle AndersonSF302.06 m104 kg
Jaylen ClarkG221.93 m92 kg
Mike ConleyPG361.83 m79 kg
Anthony EdwardsSG221.93 m102 kg
Luka GarzaC252.08 m110 kg
Rudy GobertC312.16 m117 kg
Justin JacksonF292.03 m99 kg
Jaden McDanielsPF232.06 m83 kg
Jordan McLaughlinPG281.83 m83 kg
Leonard MillerF202.08 m95 kg
Josh MinottF212.03 m92 kg
Wendell Moore Jr.G221.96 m97 kg
Monte MorrisPG281.88 m83 kg
Daishen NixSG221.91 m102 kg
Naz ReidC242.06 m119 kg
Karl-Anthony TownsC282.13 m112 kg
T.J. Warren24SF302.03 m99 kg

 

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming in USA?

The Live Streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves in USA will take place on TruTV. The live broadcast will take place on TNT. 

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA live streaming in India?

To watch NBA live in India fans need NBA League pass premium or Jiocinema. The Live Streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves in India will take place on Jiocinema and the NBA League Pass app and website. The live telecast of Celtics vs Pacers in India will take place on Sports18. All Games in India will start at 6:00 AM IST. 

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves on BBCiplayer and the NBA league pass app and website. 

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming in Australia? 

Fans down under can catch the live streaming of Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA league pass app. The live broadcasts will be alternated between ESPN Australia and Kayo Sports.

