Published 10:12 IST, July 8th 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece qualify for Paris Olympics in men's basketball, eliminate Croatia

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece qualify for Paris Olympics in men's basketball, eliminate Croatia with 80-69 win.

Associated Press Television News
Eiffel Tower
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower from the Beach Volleyball court at the Eiffel Tower stadium | Image: AP
