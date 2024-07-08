Published 10:12 IST, July 8th 2024
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece qualify for Paris Olympics in men's basketball, eliminate Croatia
PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece qualify for Paris Olympics in men's basketball, eliminate Croatia with 80-69 win.
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower from the Beach Volleyball court at the Eiffel Tower stadium | Image: AP
