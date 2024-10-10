sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 23:38 IST, October 10th 2024

Golden State Valkyries hire Las Vegas Aces assistant Natalie Nakase as their first head coach

The Golden State Valkyries have found their head coach with Natalie Nakase taking the job.Nakase, who has spent the last three years as an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces, was hired Thursday by the expansion franchise that begins play in 2025.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Golden State Valkyries hire Las Vegas Aces assistant Natalie Nakase as their first head coach
Golden State Valkyries hire Las Vegas Aces assistant Natalie Nakase as their first head coach | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:38 IST, October 10th 2024