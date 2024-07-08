Published 14:41 IST, July 8th 2024
Kevin Durant has calf strain, USA Basketball considers him day-to-day at Olympic camp
Kevin Durant is dealing with calf soreness that has kept him from being a full participant in USA Basketball’s training camp for the Paris Olympics, though he has assured team officials that he does not expect the issue to be a major one.
Kevin Durant | Image: AP
