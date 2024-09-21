Published 13:09 IST, September 21st 2024
Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon retires after 12 years in the WNBA
Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon, who was the WNBA’s first openly transgender and nonbinary player as well as an All-Star in 2017, has retired after 12 seasons.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Sparks’ Layshia Clarendon takes control of a pass during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:09 IST, September 21st 2024