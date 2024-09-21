sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:09 IST, September 21st 2024

Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon retires after 12 years in the WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon, who was the WNBA’s first openly transgender and nonbinary player as well as an All-Star in 2017, has retired after 12 seasons.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Layshia Clarendon
Los Angeles Sparks’ Layshia Clarendon takes control of a pass during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, | Image: AP
13:09 IST, September 21st 2024