NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs Pacers Game 4 Preview: Can Boston sweep Indiana to advance to Finals?

The Boston Celtics are closing in on another NBA Finals appearance as they are leading their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers 3-0. The Celtics will want to seal the series by completing the sweep in Game 4 against the Pacers. As we prepare for Game 4, the Pacers are playing for their pride and trying to avoid the sweep and extend the inevitable.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

There is no surprises that Celtic Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for the Game 4 against the Pacers. A big blow might come as Jrue Holiday has been listed as questionable for the game.

Indiana Pacers injury report

A big blow for the Indiana Pacers comes with the injury to Tyrese Haliburton as he has been listed as questionable for Game 4.



Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers game 4 Predictions

Winner - Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been simply sensational in this season’s playoffs. They have lost just two games in their playoff run and are one win away from the finals. While Pacers can very well have a pride performance it feels as if the Boston Celtics are completing the sweep.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers game 4 Odds

Celtics vs. Pacers spread: Boston -7.5

Celtics vs. Pacers over/under: 222.5 points

Celtics vs. Pacers money line: Boston -303, Indiana +241

BOS: The Celtics are 18-11 against the spread this season when favored by 5.5 to 8.5 points

IND: The Pacers are 9-3-1 ATS as home underdogs this season

Where is the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4?

The NBA Playoff game 4 match between Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

When is the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 match?

The NBA Playoff game 4 match between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will take place on Monday, May 27th, 8:00 PM ET PM ET (May 28, 5:30 AM IST)

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in USA on Sling TV. The Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 live telecast will take place on ESPN.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming on the BBC iplayer and NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 4 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.

