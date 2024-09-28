Published 11:09 IST, September 28th 2024
Timberwolves agree to trade Towns to Knicks for Randle, DiVincenzo, 1st-rounder
The Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick in a franchise-altering deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said Friday night.
Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Dallas. | Image: AP Photo/Gareth Patterson
