Published 23:28 IST, September 16th 2024

WNBA playoff seeds mostly still undecided as league enters final week of season

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have clinched the sixth seed in the WNBA playoffs.They won't know where they're headed for the opening round until at least Tuesday as six of the other seven postseason spots are still undecided. Diana Taurasi and Phoenix are locked into the seventh seed.