Published 17:25 IST, September 15th 2024
Benintendi hits a game-ending homer as the White Sox stop their home slide by defeating the A's 7-6
Andrew Benintendi hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a 16-game home losing streak by edging the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Saturday night.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:22 IST, September 15th 2024