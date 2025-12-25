Boxing Day Explained: The History And Significance Behind The December 26 Tradition Across Sports

Jake Weatherald and captain Steve Smith shake hands with England's players after winning the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane | Image: AP

As Christmas fervour grips people all around the world, the excitement will be at its peak for sports fanatics as they are eagerly waiting for Boxing Day. It will be a day filled with sporting action across various disciplines, which fans will enjoy in the comfort of their homes with their families.

The Boxing Day tradition is popular in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and several other Commonwealth nations. The tradition extends beyond boundaries, and there are multiple aspects of how people celebrate the occasion.

Let's take a deep dive into the history and significance of the Boxing Day tradition and its influence on sports.

What is Boxing Day? Why Is it So Important?

The origin of Boxing Day has multiple theories. One of them suggests that the day is a British naval tradition where a sealed box is opened after Christmas. The sealed box was meant for donation, which is kept onboard ships during voyages. Upon its successful completion, the box of alms will be given to a priest for donation.

Another theory suggests that during the Victorian era, wealthy families distributed boxes with things like bonus money, gifts, food or offerings of goodwill. They used to give it to servants, the working-class and people who are less fortunate.

Notably, Boxing Day also coincides with St. Stephen's Day, a holiday that is named after the first Christian martyr. The day is associated with helping the poor through charity work.

Boxing Day, as the name may suggest, has no link with boxing, a physical combat sport. But it has major significance in various sports like cricket and football.

Check Out Boxing Day's Significance In Sports

In sports, the Boxing Day tradition has major significance in Australia. Given that it is summertime in the land down under, it is great to host outdoor games like cricket.

In Australia, Boxing Day is a major tradition where Cricket Australia is in action in red-ball cricket. The Boxing Day Test match is held annually in Melbourne at the iconic MCG, a tradition which began in 1950 when the Aussies hosted England in a Test match.

The Boxing Day Test match received significant attention, drawing over 60,000 fans at the MCG. It also has a permanent space on the international cricket calendar because of the global attention the match received.

This year, Australia will host England in the fourth match of the Ashes 2025-26 series at the MCG.

Season four of the SA20 also commences on Boxing Day, blending tradition and cricketing action in South Africa.

In Britain, Premier League football gets into action mode during Boxing Day, with matches happening across England and the United Kingdom.

Given that the 2025 Boxing Day comes on a weekday, the Premier League has organised just one match to commemorate the tradition.