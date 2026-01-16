Boxer Anthony Joshua Steps Back Into The Gym Following Fatal Car Collision That Claimed Two Lives

Anthony Joshua, the former two-time heavyweight boxing champion, has begun the grind in the gym. The boxer is currently recovering from a fatal car crash in Nigeria. While Joshua survived, two men of his entourage were killed in the accident that took place in Makun.

The 36-year-old boxer was sitting behind the driver in the car as they travelled through the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun just after 11 AM local time. Anthony Joshua's vehicle had rammed into a stationary truck from behind as they travelled on the busy highway.

Anthony Joshua Hits The Gym Amid Recovery From Fatal Car Crash

Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym as he recovers from the car crash. In a video posted on Snapchat, Joshua could be seen hitting the pads while on the mat and taking up exercise on a gym spin bike. The boxer was also seen entering the pool as part of his training, as part of his comeback in the game. He described the routine as "Mental strength therapy."

The Watford-born English boxer has deep roots in Nigeria and was in the region for a vacation.

Advertisement

Eddie Hearn Is Positive About Anthony Joshua's Comeback

The car crash took a significant toll on Anthony Joshua as two of his close friends passed away. Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele lost their lives in the fatal accident. Ghami was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele served as his trainer.

Advertisement

Sports promoter Eddie Hearn expressed positivity upon Joshua's imminent comeback, saying that Anthony Joshua will return to boxing once he has had enough time to heal.

“He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he makes a decision on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right,” Hearn said, as per Sky Sports.