Updated March 19th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Floyd Mayweather Jr, boxing legend with 50-0 record, offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple - WATCH

During his India visit, former boxer Floyd Mayweather was seen offering prayers at the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai, India.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather at the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai | Image: ANI / AP
Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather is one of the most renowned names in the history of the sport. Despite his stature, the striker had impeccable abilities when he was in the ring. With a 50-0 record, Mayweather is among the members of the Mount Rushmore of the boxing fraternity. The legendary striker has been in India lately, and he is touring around the country with his team. Floyd is in Mumbai, and he visited one of the most sacred temples in the country.

Floyd Mayweather visits Siddhi Vinayak Temple in his India visit

While in India, Floyd Mayweather paid a visit to the renowned Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The former boxer, who is one of the world's most high-profile personalities, was in the temple premises and offered his prayers to the deity. He presented offerings to the lord and was seen playing with folded hands inside the sanctum sanctorum. Mayweather was also presented with a mini idol of lord Ganesha. Mayweather's visit to the sacred temple and one of Mumbai's biggest attractions reflects his spiritual side and humility.

Throughout his Mumbai trip, Floyd Mayweather has been seen travelling in style as two luxurious vehicles are at his service. Exotic cars, like a Yellow Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes Maybach S600, are at the service of the former professional boxer. 

Floyd Mayweather hung up boxing gloves in 2017. But he is not ruling out a chance to engage in an exhibition bout in India. Floyd expressed his zeal to fight in the country and fighting a boxer from the host nation is something that he is not ruling out. 

"It's possible. I look forward to having an exhibition over here in 2024. We are looking for a solid name as a solid opponent," Mayweather told PTI over the phone from Mumbai.

Mayweather has a perfect 50-0 record and is regarded as one of the sport's best ambassadors. His final professional bout was against MMA star Conor McGregor, whom the American boxer defeated via TKO to finish with a perfect record.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

