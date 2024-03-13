×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

UFC icon Mark Coleman hospitalized, in critical state after saving his parents from Ohio House Fire

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has been hospitalized after he suffered severe smoke inhalation while sacing his parents and dog UFC le, who sadly passed away.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Mark Coleman
Mark Coleman | Image:X/@arkcolemanmma / X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman is currently going through a very rough phase as he is hospitalized at a medical facility. The striker is one of the finest hitters to grace the octagon and has won championships in his reign. But Coleman is currently battling for his life after he sustained severe burns throughout his body when he attempted to save his parents when their house caught fire. Things have turned worse for the Hall of Fame striker as he battles for his life while at the hospital.

Also Read: 'I am bigger than the belt': UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley aims to follow Conor McGregor

Advertisement

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman critical, battling for life in the hospital 

Former MMA striker Mark Coleman was hospitalized on Tuesday after he suffered burns due to an Ohio House fire. The striker's daughter, Morgan Coleman, revealed that he was airlifted to a nearby medical facility in Toledo after attempting to save the family's dog Hammer, which died as a result of the fire. Coleman had already moved both of his parents out from their burning home in Fremont. Coleman's exact status is unknown, however, photographs of him intubated in the ICU have been circulated on social media by his close friends.

Advertisement

According to sources, a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at a Fremont, Ohio residence. The Ballville Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by seven other fire companies, arrived at the scene around 4:00 a.m. But before it became a blistering blaze, Mark Coleman and his parents were peacefully asleep inside. His dog, Hammer, alerted Coleman to the fire, and the former fighter rushed to rescue.

Advertisement

Also Read: A new form of TKO: Referee Marc Goddard's decision in PFL fight sparks outrage in MMA world

Coleman moved his father outside for safety and dashed back into the flaming house to save his mother, who had suffered slight burns and had her hair entirely scorched. He was able to rescue them out of danger, although at the expense of some personal injury. Mark Colman returned to save Hammer. But he passed unconscious after entering the burning house for the third time in an attempt to save Hammer. When the police came, they flew him to the nearest hospital after he had suffered severe smoke inhalation.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

12 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

19 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

20 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

20 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

20 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

21 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

2 days ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15 | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Mutual Fund launches first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Neve To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Over Salary Controversy

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo