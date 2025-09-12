Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Purse Breakdown: How Much Money Will They Make From Their Upcoming Match?

Boxing fans are locked in for the upcoming boxing showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Legacies will be cemented at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when the two boxing titans face off against each other inside the squared circle.

With the Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship title on the line, the stakes will be higher than ever.

Apart from that, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford would receive a significant payday for their boxing bout in Las Vegas.

Check Out The Staggering Fight Purse For Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez puts his title on the line against a formidable competitor in Terence Crawford, who has jumped up some weight classes to fight the Mexican boxer.

As one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches of the decade, expect fans to show up in huge numbers, with some celebrities in attendance as well.

Main Event stars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will walk out with a significant payday upon completing all the rounds.

According to Sports Illustrated, Canelo Alvarez would receive a staggering payday of USD 100-150 million from his fight against Terence Crawford.

Alvarez had bagged USD 80 million from his fight against William Scull in May, and the match against Crawford is much more significant, hence the substantial pay rise.

How Much Will Terence Crawford Receive For The Boxing Bout?

Speaking of Terence Crawford, he isn't expected to receive the same amount of money as Canelo. The 37-year-old undefeated striker from Omaha would receive USD 10 million, which is only a fraction of what Alvarez is receiving.

But Terence Crawford is not fighting for the money. Instead, he is building on his legacy and intends to keep himself undefeated and an authoritative fighter inside the squared circle.

"I mean, I got $10 million for that fight. I’m doing it for the opportunity, baby — the legacy. Legacy outweighs the money," Terence Crawford said, as quoted by Sporting News.