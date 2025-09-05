Mike Tyson & Floyd Mayweather Confirmed To Lock Horns In One-Of-A-Kind Exhibition Boxing Bout In 2026

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are all set to lock horns inside a boxing ring in what would be a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Two of the biggest sparring stars would be in action against one another in an exhibition boxing match.

The two renowned boxing superstars have officially signed a deal to spar against each other in an exhibition match, which could easily attract a significant crowd due to the star power that would step into the ring.

Mike Tyson Set To Spar Against Floyd Mayweather In Exhibition Boxing Action

The exhibition bout has heightened excitement as two pioneers of the boxing realm will spar against each other in the upcoming exhibition boxing match.

According to Fight Hype, the Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition match would feature "eight 2-minute rounds."

Speaking about the match, Mike Tyson initially did not believe it when the boxing promotion approached him about stepping up against Floyd Mayweather.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather. I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes,” Mike Tyson said, according to a statement from CSI Sports.

Mayweather, on the other hand, believes the match would be legendary since he would be stepping inside the boxing ring once again.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy. You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big, and it’s going to be legendary,” Mayweather said.

It Would be A Genuine Clash Of The Titans In 2026

'Iron' Mike Tyson has had a prolific career in professional boxing, and he stands firm at a 50-7 record with 44 KOs. However, he hasn't secured a professional win since he lost to Clifford Etienne back in 2003.

In the four recent bouts he has had, Mike Tyson has suffered three losses, while one match ended in a draw. His recent high-profile match against influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul ended in a defeat for Iron Mike.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is prominent for his undefeated 50-0 record, with his final bout happening against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor. He retired in August 2017 after that fight.