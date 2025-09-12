Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Full Match Card, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details — Check Out All You Need To Know

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during a news conference for their upcoming boxing match in Las Vegas. | Image: AP

It will be a historic night in boxing as Canelo Álvarez will lock horns against Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The blockbuster match-up has a lot at stake, as Alvarez would be defending his undisputed super middleweight titles against Crawford.

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford bout is one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches, where history will be made, legacies will be cemented, and elite pound-for-pound action will unfold in the squared circle.

Canelo Alvarez Puts The Undisputed Super Middleweight Titles On The Line Against Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez, boasting a 63-2-2/39 KOs, will step into the ring as the reigning WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight champion. The Mexican boxer has dominated in all the divisions he has been a part of.

Alvarez's last bout took place against William Scull, where he established dominance with a convincing win. The veteran would aim to continue his king-like legacy with another top-tier win.

Terence Crawford would enter the competition as the undefeated fighter with a perfect 41-0 record and 31 KOs. His strategic intellect and crafty footwork, paired with his switch-hitting style, would be a genuine threat to Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford had to jump two weight classes to compete against Alvarez and intends to become the first male boxer in the four-belt era to be undisputed in three separate weight classes.

The upcoming clash would be a perfect title vs undefeated streak, where the veteran's instincts would be up against a daring fighter ready to make a bold leap in boxing.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Full Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, Super Middleweight Title Fight (12 rounds)

Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr., Junior Middleweight (10 rounds)

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez, Super Middleweight (10 rounds)

Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas, Junior Lightweight (10 rounds)

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams, Junior Middleweight (10 rounds)

Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr., Heavyweight (10 rounds)

Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana, super middleweight (10 rounds)

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez, junior lightweight (6 rounds)

Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo, lightweight (4 rounds)

Marco Verde vs. Sona Akale, super middleweight (6 rounds)

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Live Streaming Details

When Will The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Take Place?

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight will take place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Where Will The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Take Place?

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight will take place on Saturday, 13 September 2025 (Sunday, 14 September, in India).

At What Time Will The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Take Place?

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight will take place from 09:00 PM ET/06:00 PM PT (06:30 AM in India)

How To Watch The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight In India?