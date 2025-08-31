Lovlina Borgohain Drops Shocking Retirement Reveal, Shares Drive To Continue Post-Paris Olympics Setback

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain poses after her semifinal bout in the welterweight 64-69kg category, at Tokyo Olympics 2020, in Tokyo | Image: ANI

Lovlina Borgohain, the Indian boxer from Assam, has revealed that she considered retiring after the Paris Olympics had she won a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Games.

The 27-year-old has been one of India's leading boxers and was one of the top favourites to seal a medal finish in boxing.

Borgohain's dream was toppled in a hapless manner after she failed to advance in the competition at the Olympics. But she is not backing down from achieving it in the future.

Lovlina Borgohain Drops Stunning Retirement Bombshell

After sealing a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain had set her sights on putting up a dominant show at the 2024 Paris Games.

The boxer from Assam competed in the women's middleweight division (75kg) and began her campaign on a firm note, defeating Sunniva Hofstad with a 5-0 unanimous decision.

However, Lovlina Borgohain's quest ended early in the quarterfinals after being defeated by China's Li Qian by a 4-1 split decision.

Lovlina Borgohain had considered stepping away from competitive boxing to focus on her boxing academy.

However, she chose to postpone that decision, as the Assam boxer remains determined to pursue a gold medal at the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“When I thought about starting my academy, I had planned to play until Paris (Olympics), and then maybe quit playing.

“But the result in Paris wasn’t what I had expected. Had I won a medal there, that could have been my farewell,” Lovlina Borgohain said to PTI.

Lovlina Borgohain Aims For Gold In LA Olympics 2028

Assam's Lovlina Borgohain has made up her mind about retirement. But she is not backing down from putting up a fight and competing for the gold medal.

The 27-year-old has also highlighted retiring at the 2028 Los Angeles Games if she finishes on the podium, saying, "Yes, that is possible."

Lovlina shows no signs of holding back as she has defeated the champion in the past. The Indian boxer has also defeated the silver and bronze medalists, which highlights his eschelon in the game.

“I have defeated the champion, the silver medallist has lost to me twice, and I have also beaten both bronze medallists. That shows my level, and I know I can win another Olympic medal. That keeps me going,” Lovlina Borgohain added.