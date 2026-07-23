Lovlina Borgohain Confirms India's First Medal in Commonwealth Games 2026 Before Opening Ceremony
Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has confirmed the first medal for the country at the Glasgow Games 2026 even before the opening ceremony took place.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has confirmed the first medal for the country at the Glasgow Games 2026 even before the opening ceremony took place. This happened because she got a bye from her first-round opponent. The Indian boxer has now got a direct semifinal entry in the women's 75kg category in Glasgow. As per the current Commonwealth Games boxing rules, all losing semifinalists finish with bronze medals, ensuring Lovlina a podium finish before her first bout in Glasgow. She will begin her campaign on July 31, when she takes on T.K.B.P. Taafaki for a place in the gold medal bout. Lovlina's assured medal gives India an early boost ahead of the Games.
Even before the event got underway, this win is bound to raise the morale of the contingent.