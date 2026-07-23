Lovlina Borgohain Confirms India's First Medal in Commonwealth Games 2026 Before Opening Ceremony

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has confirmed the first medal for the country at the Glasgow Games 2026 even before the opening ceremony took place. This happened because she got a bye from her first-round opponent. The Indian boxer has now got a direct semifinal entry in the women's 75kg category in Glasgow. As per the current Commonwealth Games boxing rules, all losing semifinalists finish with bronze medals, ensuring Lovlina a podium finish before her first bout in Glasgow. She will begin her campaign on July 31, when she takes on T.K.B.P. Taafaki for a place in the gold medal bout. Lovlina's assured medal gives India an early boost ahead of the Games.