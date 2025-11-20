Nikhat Zareen Crowned As 51kg World Boxing Champion, Defeats Xuan Yi Guo To Hand India Its Fifth Gold Medal

India's Nikhat Zareen has established her dominance as one of India's most prolific boxers. The amateur boxer from Nizamabad, Telangana, has clinched gold in the 51kg category at the World Boxing Cup Finals and helped India secure its fifth gold medal.

The two-time champion displayed proper technique and composure in the competition, which took place in Greater Noida. Nikhat Zareen defeated Xuan Yi Guo of Chinese Taipei to secure a 5-0 verdict to secure the victory.

Nikhat Zareen has overcome the horrors of her Paris Olympics campaign after securing a comprehensive finish at the World Boxing Cup at home.

While competing in front of a home crowd in India, Zareen displayed the ultimate dominance in the matches by outclassing her opponents to secure a spot in the women's 51kg summit clash.

The Telangana-based boxer has minted her dominance in the Indian boxing realm after outclassing Xuan Yi Guo of Chinese Taipei.

Nikhat Zareen bagged a 5-0 scoreline verdict from the match officials and helped India secure its fifth gold medal.

In the semifinal, Nikhat Zareen clinched a grand win over Uzbekistan’s Ganieva Gulsevar to march into the summit clash with a 5-0 victory.

Following the Paris Olympics setback, the Indian boxer looked laser-focused and determined to claim the big prize. She was superior in all the contests she participated in and went on to secure a clinical finish at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida.

India Women's boxers Flourish In World Boxing Cup Final With Five Gold Medals

Nikhat Zareen was one of the bright spots of India's gold medal hunt in the World Boxing Cup Finals. She clinched the podium top spot in the women's 51kg category.

In the 48kg category, Minakshi Hooda became the champion, while Preeti Pawar clinched the gold medal in the women's 54kg event.