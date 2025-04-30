Olympic Medalist Mary Kom Confirms Divorce With Husband Onkholer Kom, Quashes Rumours Of Dating

Olympic medalist Mary Kom confirmed divorce from her husband, Onkholer Kom, by releasing an official statement on her social media handle. The London Olympics medalist also ‘categorically denied’ her relationship with another boxer’s husband.

In recent times, there have been rumours that Mary Kom is dating another boxer's husband. However, the 42-year-old denied all the dating rumours, asking people to refrain from making baseless speculations.

Mary Kom Clears Air On Her Dating Rumours

Mary Kom took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter), and announced that she has been divorced from her husband, Onkholer, on December 20 2023.

“In the light of these speculative and incorrect media reports, I wish to issue the following clarifications: Ms. M.C. Mary Kom and Mr. Onkholer (Onler) Kom are no longer married and they have finalized their divorce by mutual consent under KOM CUSTOMARY LAW on December 20 2023, in the presence of both family members and leaders of the clan as the adjudicating authorities." Mary Kom stated in the statement.

She also denied any dating rumours, saying that it should not be propagated by any media platform.

“The rumours regarding my client’s relationship involvement with Mr. Hitesh Choudhary or being in a relationship with another boxer’s husband, are categorically denied and should not be propagated by any media platform," it added.

“Over the past two years, my client has been going through a deeply challenging time in her personal life, especially with her ex-husband. During this difficult hour, my client requests her friends, fans, and well-wishers to kindly give her the space and privacy she needs to navigate this difficult time. This notice serves as a formal request for all media entities, in all forms, to refrain from making baseless speculations about my client," the statement further added.

“It is imperative that the media respects Mary Kom’s privacy and personal space. One press conference at Manipur has already been done to this effect. Failure to comply with these requests will prompt legal action against those who violate this notice, including but not limited to claims of defamation both civil and criminal and breaches of privacy rights as per applicable laws," it concluded.

Mary Kom Won The Bronze Medal In The London Olympics