IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Brush Off Kuldeep Yadav-Rinku Singh Slap Controversy, Respond With 'Only Pyaar' Video Amid Outrage

Social media erupted after Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen playfully slapping Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh after the IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 30. KKR secured their 4th win to keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals Issue Response After Kuldeep Yadav-Rinku Singh Slap Controversy

The incident happened after the match during the conventional player interaction. The slap seemed to be in a friendly manner, but the clip went viral on social media, and there was outrage over this incident. Brushing off all the concerns, Delhi Capitals posted a video of Kuldeep and Rinku together and captioned it, “Only Pyaar.”

Both Kuldeep and Rinku represent Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit and have been friends for a long.

KKR Reignited Their Playoff Hopes With Convincing Win Over Delhi Capitals

Coming to the match, batting first, KKR posted 204 runs on the board. All top three batters chipped in with valuable contributions while Ankrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh forged a 61-run partnership to ease the pressure on the visitors. KKR seemed to lose the momentum in the crucial slog overs, but Andre Russell's quickfire cameo helped KKR to get past the 200-run mark.

Abishek Porel, Karun Nair and KL Rahul all departed early, but it was Faf du Plessis who threatened to take the game away with a 45-ball 62. He, alongside DC captain Axar Patel, looked destined to lead Delhi to their seventh win, but Sunil Narine had some other plans. The West Indies spinner, who also captained KKR in the latter half of the match due to an injury to Ajinkya Rahane, changed the course of the match with a three-wicket haul.