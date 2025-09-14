Terence Crawford Continues Undefeated Streak, Outclasses Canelo Alvarez To Win Super Middleweight Championship

Terence Crawford sealed a historic win at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and cemented his illustrious legacy in boxing. The American boxer from Nebraska defeated Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision to become the new undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world.

Canelo Alvarez was handed his third-ever defeat at the hands of Terence Crawford, who had moved up two weight classes to battle the Mexican boxer. The judges ruled the scores to 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113, all in favour of the American boxer.

Terence Crawford Beats Canelo Alvarez In Sensational Boxing Bout To Remain Undefeated

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas boasted a record-setting 70,482 people in attendance for the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford bout.

The intensity was evident from the opening bout as both fighters were tactical with movements and shot selection. The undefeated Crawford put his trademark switch-hitting to use against Alvarez and matched up with Alvarez's body shots before aiming for the crown.

By the middle rounds, Canelo Alvarez looked wobbly as his jabs weren't landing properly. On the other hand, Terence Crawford carried his rhythm in the game.

The Mexican was wearing out around the middle rounds as he was taking Crawford's jabs, but could not give him back in return.

Terence Crawford Is Now A Three-Weight Undisputed Champion

Canelo Alvarez did not obtain big moments in the game as Terence Crawford was dictating the tempo. In the sixth round, the undisputed American threw some commanding left jabs to Alvarez, whose right eye had started to swell.

At one point, the match had to be briefly stopped after Crawford sustained a cut which needed stitches. Despite the cut, Crawford remained in control until the final bell. The Nebraskan also played mind games as he was smiling at Alvarez in the middle of the round.