Brazil Football Team Arrives In Kolkata Ahead Of India Clash, Gets Loud Cheers From Fans

New Delhi: Five-time world champions Brazil football team arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday evening amid tight security, two days ahead of their much-awaited international friendly against India at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Brazilian contingent landed at around 8:45 pm and was escorted out through the VIP gate in two buses painted in Brazil's trademark yellow and green. Two pilot cars led the convoy to the team hotel on the EM Bypass near Science City, while six private cars carried some of the officials.

With security arrangements tightened around the arrival, police did not allow supporters to gather near the airport or line the roads along the route. As a result, only a handful of fans managed to catch a glimpse of the star-studded Brazilian squad as it left the airport.

The touring party, comprising around 90 people, had an 11-minute window to leave the airport, while police had planned an eight-minute window for the convoy to reach the hotel. Security was also strengthened around the team hotel, with people not associated with the Brazilian contingent kept away from the premises.

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Vinicius Jr Gets Loudest Cheers

Despite the restrictions outside the hotel, excitement over Brazil's arrival was evident inside the premises.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, wearing a yellow hat, received the loudest cheers from those present, with chants of "Vini, Vini" echoing through the lobby. The players were seen wearing olive-green hoodies, shorts and yellow caps as they entered the hotel.

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti also arrived with the team as the Selecao began preparations for their October 3 clash against India.

However, Barcelona forward Raphinha was absent from the travelling squad after sustaining a right thigh injury during Brazil's 4-2 win over Australia. He has returned to Spain for treatment.

Ancelotti To Address Press Conference

Ancelotti and one Brazilian player are scheduled to attend the pre-match press conference at the team hotel on Friday morning.

Brazil will then hold a training session at the Salt Lake Stadium from 4 pm as the team completes its preparations for the India friendly. The match will be Brazil's final fixture of the international break after their 4-2 victory over Australia.

The India-Brazil clash is part of a series of high-profile fixtures involving the Blue Tigers and teams that have featured prominently on the World Cup stage. India had earlier faced Panama on September 25 in Bengaluru.

After Brazil, India will face two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6. The Blue Tigers are then scheduled to travel to New Zealand for two more friendlies in November.

Special Food Arrangements For Brazil

Brazil's preparations in Kolkata extend beyond the pitch, with the visiting team bringing its own chef and hygiene manager.

Special arrangements have been made for the squad's food requirements, with meat, cheese and even water brought in for the team. The hotel has also made provisions for specific food preparation and storage requirements.

According to a hotel official, the team has a 30-minute window to prepare and consume its food. Bhetki fish will be used for the team, while turkey, chicken and lamb are among the imported meat products.

Salt Lake Stadium Gets Makeover

The Yuva Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, has also been given a fresh look ahead of the Brazil and Uruguay fixtures.

The stadium has received a fresh coat of paint, while the playing surface has been overhauled with the involvement of Brazilian turf expert Ivan Nascimento. The venue, which hosted matches during the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, will host both Brazil and Uruguay in their respective matches against India.