Published 13:14 IST, September 3rd 2024
Brazilian Olympic star Martine Grael will become the first woman to helm an F50 catamaran in SailGP
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael will become the first woman to helm an F50 foiling catamaran in SailGP when a new Brazilian team debuts in the fifth season of tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kahena Kunze and Martine Grael celebrate after winning the 49er FX women's gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
13:14 IST, September 3rd 2024