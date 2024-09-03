sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Brazilian Olympic star Martine Grael will become the first woman to helm an F50 catamaran in SailGP

Published 13:14 IST, September 3rd 2024

Brazilian Olympic star Martine Grael will become the first woman to helm an F50 catamaran in SailGP

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael will become the first woman to helm an F50 foiling catamaran in SailGP when a new Brazilian team debuts in the fifth season of tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kahena Kunze and Martine Grael
Kahena Kunze and Martine Grael celebrate after winning the 49er FX women's gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

13:14 IST, September 3rd 2024