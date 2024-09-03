Published 13:14 IST, September 3rd 2024

Brazilian Olympic star Martine Grael will become the first woman to helm an F50 catamaran in SailGP

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael will become the first woman to helm an F50 foiling catamaran in SailGP when a new Brazilian team debuts in the fifth season of tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league.