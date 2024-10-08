Published 00:12 IST, October 8th 2024
Caitlin Clark to tee it up in LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Caitlin Clark wasn't joking when she included golf in her offseason plans.Clark is going to The Annika in November, the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour schedule hosted by Annika Sorenstam, to play in the pro-gram and be a panelist at the Women's Leadership Summit at Pelican Golf Club.
Caitlin Clark | Image: AP
