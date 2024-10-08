sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 00:12 IST, October 8th 2024

Caitlin Clark to tee it up in LPGA pro-am at The Annika

Caitlin Clark wasn't joking when she included golf in her offseason plans.Clark is going to The Annika in November, the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour schedule hosted by Annika Sorenstam, to play in the pro-gram and be a panelist at the Women's Leadership Summit at Pelican Golf Club.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Caitlin Clark stars for Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

00:12 IST, October 8th 2024