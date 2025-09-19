Carlos Alcaraz is 'Overrated'? Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick Makes Big Claim on Spaniard Ahead of Laver Cup

Laver Cup: The much-awaited Laver Cup is underway as the best tennis players of the world come together for a different kind of a competition. The big attraction at this year's Laver Cup is the presence of the reigning US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz. As Alcaraz gets ready to win hearts at the Laver Cup, former icons of the game - Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick - joked over his ‘athleticism’. The icons also boldly claimed that Alcaraz is ‘overrated’.

“Every time you see Alcarez's name on the draw or next to you, it just kind of makes everything in your body tense up a little bit. You know what I mean?” said Agassi on his 'Served' podcast.

“I mean I don't know. I don't think he's going to be very good from here on out. It's like, I mean (he is) so overrated, so overrated. He can't, he has no variety. You'll be fine," Roddick quickly responded.

“I told him when I saw him earlier, Alcaraz, I said, ‘you know, listen, man. I mean, for whatever it's worth, I know you're the enemy here, and I can't coach you and stuff, but you got to work on your athleticism a little bit’," Agassi added.

Defending champions Team Europe boast Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, while Team World has Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

ALSO READ: Alcaraz May Have To Forfeit Big Bucks From His US Open 2025 Prize Money

Laver Cup 2025 teams and squads

Team Europe: Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik, Flavio Cobolli, Tomáš Macháč (alternate)