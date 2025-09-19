REVEALED! Why Novak Djokovic Snubbed Roger Federer's Request to Play Laver Cup 2025

Laver Cup 2025: While there is much speculation around why is Novak Djokovic not featuring in the ongoing Roger Federer-inspired Laver Cup, we finally have the answer to why the Serbian snubbed Federer's plea as well. As per express.co.uk. Djokovic, who is a family man, is missing the event as he wants to spend more time with his near-and-dear ones.

In 2018, Djokovic, who was part of Team Europe beat Team World. After that, he played the tournament in 2022 as well. Djokovic is a huge crowd-favourite and hence he would be missed.

‘Would like to see Novak again’ - Federer in 2023

In 2023, speaking to Barbara Schett after the Laver Cup, Federer was asked whom he wanted to see on Team Europe the following year. And Djokovic was one of the names he picked, while Carlos Alcaraz was the other.

"I would like to see Novak again, to be honest," he said at the time. "I would love to see actually [Carlos] Alcaraz and Novak on the same team. Love to see that happen," he had said.

What's up With Djokovic?

Djokovic has recently moved with his family to Athens, Greece.