Carlos Alcaraz's 'So Sorry' After Jannik Sinner Retires Mid-Match in The Cincinnati Open Final is Heartwarming

The Cincinnati Open: It was a night Jannik Sinner would like to forget soon, and also Carlos Alcaraz - to some extent - such was Monday night at the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre. The two greats met in the summit clash with expectations and stakes skyrocketting. Unfortunately, it turned out to be an anti-climax as Sinner retired midway through the match owing to an injury. Surely, not the way Alcaraz would have wanted the title. Alcaraz had broken Sinner twice in the first set before the game was called off.

‘Nobody likes to win because their opponent retires’

"I’m so sorry for Jannik! Nobody likes to win because their opponent retires, especially in a final like this. Wishing you a speedy recovery! ❤️ Very happy with my week in Cincinnati and feeling ready for the US Open!" Alcaraz tweeted.

Just after Sinner made his decision final, Alcaraz walked upto his chair to console him in an heartwarming act. Sinner looked in a bit of discomfort right from the outset. And his condition seemed to deteriorate with 31°C (87°F) heat and 57% humidity. Sinner was visibly heartbroken after pulling out of the game.

KING Alcaraz Marches on

Alcaraz won the silverware at Cincinnati for the first time in his career and secured his eighth ATP Masters 1000 titles. The Spaniard now has won all four major events that happen in the United States of America. This includes the US Open, which the he clinched in 2022. He has also won three ATP 1000 events.