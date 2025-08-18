Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Here's The Head-To-Head Record Of The Modern Day Heavyweights Before The Cincinnati Open Final

Updated 18 August 2025 at 17:21 IST
The 2025 edition of the Cincinnati Open is coming to a close with two modern-day heavyweights Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz locking horns with each other in the summit clash. The match is all set to start at 12:30 IST on August 19, 2025. Sinner and Alcaraz have been facing each other frequently and in many ways it feels like a start of a new rivalry that is going to define Tennis for the younger generation to come.
This is the fourth time in the same calendar year that world number 1 Jannik Sinner will be facing the 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in a major final. Both Alcaraz and Sinner dominated their respective opponents in the semi-final to qualify for the summit clash of the Cincinnati Open. While Sinner defeated Terence Atmane in straight sets 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, Alcaraz on the other hand beat Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-3). Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final this year.
Alcaraz and Sinner have faced each other in thirteen matches. Carlos Alcaraz does have the bragging rights as of now as he has won eight matches out of the thirteen that have been played. As far as the finals are concerned, Alcaraz and Sinner have locked horns with each other on five different occasions. Alcaraz still has the lead as he has won three out of the five finals that the duo played.
The Cincinnati Open Final will give Jannik Sinner a chance to end Alcaraz's lead. The 24-year-old player will have a chance to make it 3-3 against Alcaraz in the finals. Sinner has currently been in some good touch and he will also bank on the momentum that he received by beating Alcaraz in the Wimbledon Final. Both the youngsters will like to get the better of each other before they head into the US Open that starts on August 24, 2025.
