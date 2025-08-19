WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz Comforts A Heartbroken Jannik Sinner After He Retires Mid-Match In The Cincinnati Open Final

Cincinnati Open Final: Carlos Alcaraz continues to shine on the big stage. The 22-year-old young Spaniard won the Cincinnati Open for the first time in his career. Alcaraz was handed the title after reigning Wimbledon champion and world no. 1 Jannik Sinner was forced to retire from the final due to illness. Before retiring, Sinner was trailing 0-5 in the opening set.

Sinner and Alcaraz have been arch-rivals for quite some time now. Earlier this year, Sinner had defeated Alcaraz in the summit clash of Wimbledon. Prior to the Cincinnati Open Final, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had locked horns in five different finals. Alcaraz was leading with 3 wins over Sinner and he has now extended his lead over the Wimbledon Champion even further.

Carlos Alcaraz Comforts A Heartbroken Jannik Sinner

"I'm super sorry to disappoint you," said the reigning Wimbledon Champion who had to retire from the match. The 24-year-old Italian looked in a bit of discomfort from the start of the match. Sinner looked far from his best and his condition kept on deteriorating with 31°C (87°F) heat and 57% humidity. Sinner was visibly heartbroken after pulling out of the game. In a great act of sportsmanship, Carlos Alcaraz walked up to Sinner and comforted him after the match.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

"As you said, Jannik, this is not the way I want to win matches, to win the trophy. I just gotta say sorry. I know and understand how you can feel right now. I'm pretty sure from this situation you're going to come back stronger. You always do, that's what true champions do. You really are one," said Alcaraz after the match.

ALSO READ | Roger Federer Announces Tennis Comeback, Set to Play Doubles Exhibition Match at Shanghai Masters 2025

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Head-To-Head Record After Cincinnati Open Final