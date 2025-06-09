Carlos Alcaraz-Virat Kohli Comparison Draws Spotlight During French Open 2025 Final; Audio Goes Viral

French Open 2025 Final: It was a night to remember in Paris for the young Carlos Alcaraz as he edged top-seeded Jannik Sinner to clinch his second French Open title. The game went right down to the wire, before Alcaraz held his nerves to emerge on top at the end of the battle. Jannik started in a fine fashion taking a 2-0 lead. At that moment it seemed it was all over for the Spaniard. But from there, Alcaraz upped his game and pushed it into a decider before clinching it 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, 6-7.

Alcaraz hit some unbelievable winners throughout the game and his serve did not let him down when it mattered. But all said and done, there was a Virat Kohli mention during the French Open finale that drew the spotlight and attention. Hear the viral clip and see how the commentators draw comparisons.

“It's Like Watching Virat Kohli in Cricket”

The commentators draw parallel when Alcaraz plays a drop-shot and Sinner cannot reach the ball.

Alcaraz Rules And How

During the finale, Alcaraz did something so incredible that no one had done in the past. He became the first man in the world to save three Championship points to win the French Open.

What is also stunning is that the 22-year-old has been involved in five Grand Slam finals thus far, coming out on top every time. That also makes the Spaniard the first man on the planet in the Open Era to maintain a 100 per cent win record in Grand Slam finals in the first five Slams.