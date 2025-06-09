Spanish Superstar Carlos Alcaraz Comes Back From Behind To Beat World Number 1 Jannik Sinner In Thrilling French Open Final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz holds the trophy after winning the final match of the French Open 2025 | Image: AP

French Open 2025: Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz won the French Open title after making a solid comeback to beat world number one Jannik Sinner 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, 6-7 in a thrilling Final on Sunday, June 8th.

The French Open 2025 Final will be written in history. Both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz held their nerves throughout the game, but it was the Spaniard who had the last laugh in the match.

Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner In The Longest French Open Men’s Singles Final

Alcaraz roared back in the game to successfully defend the French Open title. Sinner had a solid start to the game, but the Spaniard made a successful comeback in the longest French Open men’s singles Final. It took five and a half hours on June 8th to finally get a winner at Roland-Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz Had The Last Laugh In A Thrilling French Open Final

Sinner dominated the first two sets of the match with straight wins. In the first set, the Italian gave no chance to Alcaraz, who had a sloppy start to the Final clash. In the second set, the Spaniard tried to make a comeback, but Sinner didn't give any room to his opponent and clinched it 7-6.

In the final three sets of the French Open 2025 Final, it was Alcaraz who outplayed Sinner to claim the Grand Slam for the second consecutive time.

In the third set, Alcaraz gave no room to Sinner, winning it 4-6. However, Sinner gave a tough fight to the Spanish player, but Alcaraz held his nerve and won it 6-7. In the final set of the match, again, both players gave a tough fight, and the winner was decided from a tiebreak. Alcaraz's temperament came in handy in the win as he defeated Sinner in the fifth set 6-7, to finally get his hands on the silverware.