Cristiano Ronaldo Gives a Virat Kohli Moment During Celebration After Portugal Win Nations League Title | WATCH VIDEO

Nations League 2025: It was a night to remember for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at the Allianz Arena in Munich as they clinched the Nations League title after their victory over Spain on Sunday night. It was a win to savour and Ronaldo's celebration after the win via penalties was a testament of that. But what was more interesting was Ronaldo's celebration after the win, which fans found similar to the one Virat Kohli did after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL title after 18 years by defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad. What is interesting over here is that Kohli is a self-proclaimed Ronaldo-admirer. Kohli has often claimed that he thinks he plays football like CR7.

Portugal Win

The encounter between Portugal and Spain could not find a clear winner, even after full-time and hence it was penalties that decided the eventual winner. Unfortunately, Ronaldo had to leave the pitch before full-time - he was subbed - as he seemed to be having cramps.

Ronaldo was on his knees after Portugal converted the penalty to clinch the silverware for the second time. He also tucked his head under his arms, may be trying to hide tears rolling down his cheeks. Ronaldo continues to be an inspirational figure in football at the age of 40, just like Kohli - who inspires kids across the globe to take to cricket.

"A captain with the type of experience he has is essential to show the necessary values and personality," said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez while lavishing praise on CR7.