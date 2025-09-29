Republic World
  Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz, Live Streaming, Japan Open 2025 Final: Start Time; When And Where to Watch Live

Updated 29 September 2025 at 17:38 IST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz, Live Streaming, Japan Open 2025 Final: Start Time; When And Where to Watch Live

Japan Open 2025: In a mouthwatering final in Tokyo, top two seeds - Carlos Alcaraz-Taylor Fritz - would lock horns for the ultimate crown.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz
Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz | Image: AP/@carlosalcaraz
Japan Open 2025: It is the first time in 14 years that the top-two seeds will meet in the summit clash in Tokyo. Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will face-off in the final of the Japan Open. While it promises to be a cracker, the last time the top-two seeds met in a final in Tokyo was back in 2011 - it was Rafael Nadal versus Andy Murray. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | Alcaraz Shows Incredible Anticipation to Stun Ruud in Long Rally

Alcaraz vs Fritz, Live Streaming, Japan Open Final

When is the Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz going to take place? 
The Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will take place on September 30, Tuesday.

At what time will the Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz match take place? 
The Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will start from 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz be played? 
The Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will be played at the iconic Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan.

Where can the Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz be live streamed? 
The Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz be live streamed in India. 

ALSO READ: Alcaraz Advances Into Japan Open 2025 Final After Beating Casper Ruud

Alcaraz or Fritz - Who Starts Favourite? 

Given his surreal form this season, he is slight favourite to win it in Tokyo. 

But again, Fritz will not be any pushover, he has had a good week and he would love to push the Spaniard to the distance. Interesting to see who comes out on top. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 29 September 2025 at 17:35 IST

