Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz, Live Streaming, Japan Open 2025 Final: Start Time; When And Where to Watch Live

Japan Open 2025: It is the first time in 14 years that the top-two seeds will meet in the summit clash in Tokyo. Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will face-off in the final of the Japan Open. While it promises to be a cracker, the last time the top-two seeds met in a final in Tokyo was back in 2011 - it was Rafael Nadal versus Andy Murray.

Alcaraz vs Fritz, Live Streaming, Japan Open Final

When is the Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz going to take place?

The Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will take place on September 30, Tuesday.

At what time will the Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz match take place?

The Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will start from 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz be played?

The Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will be played at the iconic Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan.

Where can the Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz be live streamed?

The Japan Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz be live streamed in India.

Alcaraz or Fritz - Who Starts Favourite?

