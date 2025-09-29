Japan Open 2025: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz Storms Into Final After Convincing Win Over Casper Ruud

Japan Open 2025: World number 1 and Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz moved into the final of the ongoing Japan Open 2025 after beating Casper Ruud in the semi-final fixture on Monday, September 29.

Carlos Alcaraz secured a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Norwegian tennis player in the semi-final match. It took Carlos Alcaraz two hours and eight minutes to clinch a win over Casper Ruud on Monday, September 29.

In the first set, Casper Ruud displayed a resilient performance while Alcaraz showed limited movement at times. It was the Norwegian tennis player who clinched a 3-6 win in the first set. In the second set, Alcaraz made a stunning comeback and showed why he is the world number 1. The Spaniard overcame a setback and outplayed Ruud in the second set, clinching a 6-3 win.

In the third set, Ruud tried to make a comeback but but Alcaraz kept his nerves calm and sealed a 6-4 win.

In the final match of the Japan Open 2025, Carlos Alcaraz will take on former Tokyo champion Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, September 30.

Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On Win Over Casper Ruud

While speaking after the end of the match, Carlos Alcaraz accepted that he had a lot of chances in the first set but couldn't take advantage of them.

“I had a lot of chances in the first set. I had four break points if I'm not wrong. It’s just about details, so I just tried to be more positive than the first set. I was a little bit mad with myself, so I just tried to play with joy again, putting a lot of positive thoughts in my mind,” Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP.

Carlos Alcaraz's Journey In Japan Open 2025