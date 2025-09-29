Updated 29 September 2025 at 17:16 IST
WATCH | Carlos Alcaraz Shows Incredible Anticipation to Stun Casper Ruud in Unreal Rally During Japan Open S/F
Japan Open: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz lived up to the billing and his status as he came back from behind to edge Casper Ruud in a thrilling semi-final clash.
Japan Open: It was a game where World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was pushed to a corner by Casper Ruud on Monday in the semi-final clash. But after losing the first set, Alcaraz found another gear to win the next two sets and seal a spot for himself in the final. Alcaraz won the game 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Amazing Alcaraz
Ruud deserves all the credit for matching the World No. 1 shot for shot and for believing that he could pull of an upset. But it was the stamina, power and eagerness of Alcaraz that shone through. During the game, there was one instance which highlighted Alcaraz's incredible anticipation skills. In a long rally, where both players tested each other on all corners - Ruud found an opening where he could have gone either down the line or cross court. Going down the line seemed to be the more obvious option, but Alcaraz held his ground as Ruud came up with an unlikely cross-court short to catch his opponent double-footed. Alcaraz was up to the task as he anticipated well. He hit the forehand in an open court for a winner.
Alcaraz to Lock Horns With Fritz in Finale
In the summit clash, Alcaraz will take on familiar foe in Taylor Fritz.
It will be the first time in 14 years the top two seeds will square off for the Tokyo title. The last time two top seeds made it to the final two was way back in 2011 when Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal featured in the summit clash. Alcaraz's win over Ruud was his 66th in a single season. He is surely having a dream run.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 17:11 IST