WATCH | Carlos Alcaraz Shows Incredible Anticipation to Stun Casper Ruud in Unreal Rally During Japan Open S/F

Japan Open: It was a game where World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was pushed to a corner by Casper Ruud on Monday in the semi-final clash. But after losing the first set, Alcaraz found another gear to win the next two sets and seal a spot for himself in the final. Alcaraz won the game 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Amazing Alcaraz

Ruud deserves all the credit for matching the World No. 1 shot for shot and for believing that he could pull of an upset. But it was the stamina, power and eagerness of Alcaraz that shone through. During the game, there was one instance which highlighted Alcaraz's incredible anticipation skills. In a long rally, where both players tested each other on all corners - Ruud found an opening where he could have gone either down the line or cross court. Going down the line seemed to be the more obvious option, but Alcaraz held his ground as Ruud came up with an unlikely cross-court short to catch his opponent double-footed. Alcaraz was up to the task as he anticipated well. He hit the forehand in an open court for a winner.