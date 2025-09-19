Updated 19 September 2025 at 10:18 IST
Champions League: Marcus Rashford Shines For Barcelona; Erling Haaland Strikes to Power Manchester City to Win
Champions League: It was a night that belonged to Marcus Rashford as his brace helped Barcelona win and on the other hand, Erling Haaland found the back of the net to power Manchester City to a victory over Napoli.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Champions League: Marcus Rashford was on fire for Barcelona as they beat Newcastle 2-1 in a well-fought contest, while on the other hand - in another highly anticipated Champions League game - Manchester City blanked Napoli 3-0. This is a great result for both the sides in the Champions League. No doubt both sides are top contenders for the title and hence it was good to see the two sides get a crucial win early on in the tournament.
It was their first game of the season and hence both the sides wanted to get their campaign off to a winning start and they managed it. While Man City are in the ninth spot, Barcelona find themselves at the 12th spot.
Rashford Strikes Brace
It was a night that belonged to Marcus Rashford at St. James Park as he struck, not once, but twice to power his side to a much-needed win early on in the league. Rashford broke the deadlock in the 58th-minute. Nine minutes later he struck again to double Barcelona's lead and more or less take the game away from Newcastle's grasp. In the 90th-minute of the game, Anthony Gorden found the back of the net, but by then it seemed too little too late.
Haaland Sets Record in City's Win
Haaland needed to fire and he did that. Not just that, with his goal in the 56th-minute ensured the Norwegian became the fastest to 50 goals in the competition.
All Haaland took was 49 games to reach the feat. Just nine minutes later, Jeremy Doku took the game beyond Napoli's grasp as he scored. The win will give them a lot of confidence going ahead in the competition.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 19 September 2025 at 10:08 IST