FC Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick Entrusts Marcus Rashford With Key Role Following Lamine Yamal's Injury Before Newcastle Encounter

UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick showed faith in new signing Marcus Rashford ahead of their UEFA Champions League 2025-2026 encounter against Newcastle United.

In their first match of the 2025-2026 season of the UCL, FC Barcelona will play against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Friday, September 19. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

ALSO READ: Injury Concerns Mount For FC Barcelona With Lamine Yamal Ruled Out Of Next La Liga Fixture Against Valencia

Lamine Yamal Suffers Injury During National Duty

After Lamine Yamal ruled out of the upcoming fixture due to injury, Flick has put his faith in Rashford.

During the recently concluded international break, Lamine Yamal sustained an injury while playing for Spain's National Football Team. Yamal also missed Barcelona's previous fixture against Valencia in La Liga.

Previously, Hansi Flick criticized the Spanish National Football Team, stating that they did not take proper care of their players and forced the youngsters to play even when they were leading in the games.

Hansi Flick Showers Praise On Marcus Rashford

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hansi Flick said that Marcus Rashford can also perform in Yamal's position.

"Ultimately, we have a great team. We also have Marcus Rashford in this position. If someone up front can't play, he can, and he showed how good he is on Sunday. I hope he can put in the same performance in England that he did against Valencia," Hansi Flick said, as quoted by Goal.com.

The head coach added that he had been following Rashford for a long time and acknowledged that he admires the England international's performance on the field.

"I've been following Marcus Rashford since his early days at Manchester United, and I've always thought he's incredible. What I've seen these past few weeks is very good," he added.

Marcus Rashford joined FC Barcelona on a loan deal from Manchester United. In the ongoing season, the English attacker played four matches but failed to get the back of the net. However, he made one assist.