Charley Hull shoots 67 to lead wind-swept Women's British Open; Nelly Korda is one back
Gusts of up to 40 mph (64 kph) played havoc with the best female golfers in the world at the Women’s British Open at St. Andrews on Thursday.
England's Charley Hull plays her tee shot from the 3rd during the first round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in St Andrews, Scotland
